A Spanish press report has revealed details of Fiorentina's agreement with Real Madrid to sign the Los Blancos player during the current summer transfer window.

Fiorentina have become the undisputed king of the Italian summer market, and the tireless work of sporting director Fabio Paratici is the reason why. His excellent relationship with Florentino Pérez proved decisive, convincing Real Madrid to hand over their player on loan.

The newspaper "AS" say Fiorentina have agreed with Real Madrid to sign Franco Mastantuono on a one-season loan, with the two clubs sharing his salary of 3 million euros.

Everything is in place. The deal is done, and only an official announcement from one of the two clubs remains, expected in the coming hours.

There is no purchase option attached. Real Madrid invested a huge sum in Mastantuono a year ago, north of 60 million euros, and they have no wish to let him go despite a disappointing first season.

Instead, they have given the Argentine the freedom to choose his future and to prioritise a team where he plays regularly, speeding up his adaptation to European football.

Fabio Grosso sealed the deal with one conversation. Fiorentina's coach told Franco he would be a key player in a squad full of new faces, one aiming to climb back up the table after a poor season that almost ended in relegation to the second division.

Success would extend the stay. If Fiorentina achieve their goal and qualify for European competition by the end of the season, the loan will be renewed for another year. That guarantees they keep Mastantuono if he proves his importance to the team.

English clubs came calling, and even rival Italian sides tried their luck. Fiorentina saw off the lot to add another valuable player to their ranks, with Mastantuono agreeing to the loan to join a team that gives him a greater chance to play than he had in his first season with Real Madrid.

He is expected to arrive in Florence today, Thursday, or by Friday at the latest to complete the deal officially.