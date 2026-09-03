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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Announcement of the date of the match between Egypt and South Africa

Egypt vs Angola
Egypt
Angola
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Sudan vs Egypt
South Sudan
South Africa
Egypt
Angola
South Sudan
South Africa

The match will be held in Cairo

Egypt's technical staff have confirmed a friendly against South Africa as part of their build-up to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Ibrahim Hassan, the manager of Egypt's senior side, revealed they have settled on facing South Africa at nine in the evening on 4 October, as part of their preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Cairo Stadium will host the friendly, Hassan added in an official statement.

The Pharaohs also have two matches to negotiate during the current September camp. They face Angola on 25 September at Cairo Stadium, then travel to Juba to meet South Sudan on 29 September, in the first and second rounds of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums




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