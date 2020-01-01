Anguissa: Why I decided to remain at Fulham

The Cameroonian defensive midfielder has disclosed the main reasons behind his decision to stay with the Craven Cottage side

Andre-Frank Anguissa has revealed why he chose to remain with despite a difficult first season at the club.

The international joined the Premier League outfit on a five-year deal worth £30 million (€33m/$39m) from French side Olympique in 2018.

However, he was loaned to side the following season following the Cottagers’ demotion to the Championship. At the Estadio de la Ceramica, he featured in 36 Spanish top-flight games - scoring six goals to his credit.

The 25-year-old has now explained his decision to remain on Fulham’s books despite the Yellow Submarine’s bidding to keep him.

“I’m happy. When I came here, I wanted to show that the club could believe in me,” Anguissa told the club website.

“I want to show that I have the quality to play here, to play in the Premier League. I wanted to show to everybody that I’m a top player and what I can do on the pitch.

“If I took a decision to stay here then it’s to help the team. I will fight for the team, for me, and for everybody who believes in us.”

The Cameroonian also described what his relationship with manager Scott Parker and his teammates looks like while assuring that he would give his best.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. I’m happy to be here, I have a good relationship with all my teammates and I hope we continue like that because we are solid, we are a team, everybody is together,” he continued.

“We have a good mix of people and there is a good atmosphere. For me, it’s the most important thing that the group gets on well together.

“Yeah, I have a very good relationship with him [Parker]. I try to give all my best for the team and for him, I told him this, and I will continue to do that.

“Yes, every day he speaks with me to try and give me some of his experience. That’s something I really appreciate.”

In the 2020-21 campaign, he has featured 14 times with 12 coming as a starter as the Cottagers languish in the English top-flight’s relegation zone.