Youri Regeer did not endear himself to a large section of the Ajax support in the opening 20 minutes against FC Sion. The midfielder twice gave the ball away in completely unnecessary and dangerous fashion in midfield, then also lost the decisive duel for Winsley Boteli's 1-1 equaliser.

For that equaliser, Regeer let his direct opponent get goalside of him, after which Boteli turned a deflected cross past Marc-André ter Stegen. The mistake immediately triggered a flood of criticism, especially as Regeer gave the ball away again shortly afterwards and then indicated he was not feeling entirely well.

By the 22nd minute, Regeer's match was already over and Jorthy Mokio replaced him.

A lot of Ajax supporters feel Regeer is not good enough for the number six role. "Hint number 524 that a new number six is needed," someone writes on Ajax Showtime, before another adds: "As long as this is our midfield, we will keep running into problems. A good and balanced midfield is the engine of your team."

His defending for the equaliser is also taking heavy criticism. "Regeer is once again nicely behind his man," someone writes sarcastically, while another is more expansive: "That cross being allowed to come in unchallenged is absurd, and what Regeer does after that is a parody of defending." Some reactions go even further. "Hope to never see you again. My God," one person writes, while another concludes: "Regeer really cannot do it any more."

Following Regeer's departure, Steven Berghuis then comes in for the full force of it. Many fans feel the right winger is making no impact at all, with his repeated losses of possession and lack of threat causing particular irritation. "Berghuis seamlessly takes over the role of possession loser from Regeer," someone writes.

That criticism of the veteran only intensified afterwards. "Berghuis, the weak link, once again," says one fan, while another Ajax supporter judges: "Berghuis is really past his peak. He has become so weak." There is also: "Berghuis does not have the legs for it, very poor again."



