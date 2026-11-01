Anfield clash line-up: Arsenal star finally returns, and a surprise at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has named his side to face Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday evening, in the ninth round of the Premier League season.

Alexander Isak leads the line, backed by Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola.

In midfield, Iraola has sprung a surprise. Trey Nyoni starts, while Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai drop to the bench.

Liverpool's full line-up came as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Alisson.

Defence: Araujo, Jaquez, Van Dijk, Kerkez.

Midfield: Nyoni, Mac Allister, Wirtz.

Attack: Gakpo, Barcola, Isak.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, puts his faith in an attacking trio of Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis, with Martin Odegaard pulling the strings behind them.

Tzolis returns after picking up an injury during the last international break and takes up the left flank of Arsenal's attack.

Arsenal's line-up came as follows:

Goalkeeper: Raya.

Defence: Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori.

Midfield: Rice, Guimaraes, Odegaard.

Attack: Madueke, Tzolis, Havertz.

Arsenal arrive on 21 points, second in the table. Win at Anfield and they go top with 24.

Liverpool, by contrast, sit fifth on 15 points.