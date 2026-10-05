Andy Carroll reveals the identity of the person who sexually assaulted him: a famous figure!

Andy Carroll, the former England and Liverpool striker, has revealed shocking details about being sexually assaulted in 2019. The incident, he confirmed, left deep scars on his life and wrecked his ability to concentrate, even on the pitch.

Carroll, 37, writes in his autobiography that he woke at his home to find one of his acquaintances attempting to sexually assault him. He reported the incident, and the perpetrator was later convicted and jailed.

The attack haunted the player for years. "I was sexually assaulted. It is terrifying even to think about, and only a very few people knew about it until now," he said, explaining that he hesitated for a long time before deciding to reveal the incident in his book.

What happened "affected every aspect of his life", Carroll went on. "I thought about it daily, which made it difficult for me to focus on anything else, including football. The trauma did not go away."

Weeks after publishing his confessions, Carroll named the perpetrator in an interview with The Sun. Kevin Adams, the choreographer and dance coach known for taking part in programmes affiliated with the British Broadcasting Corporation, was the man who assaulted him.

A Chelmsford Crown Court jury convicted Adams in 2023. He was jailed, placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and banned from entering the city where Carroll resides, according to British reports.

Carroll spoke out after Adams was identified in court documents available to the public. "Now that Kevin Adams has been identified in court documents as my assailant, I can confirm it. I hope that I can finally close this chapter of my life, and I am ready to move forward."

"This incident had a devastating impact on my life and the lives of my loved ones," he added. His decision to speak about the experience, he confirmed, also came in the hope that it would help others who have been through something similar.