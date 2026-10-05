Andy Carroll, the former England and Liverpool striker, has revealed shocking details of a sexual assault he suffered in 2019. The incident left deep marks on his life and wrecked his ability to concentrate, even on the football pitch.

In his autobiography, Carroll, 37, said he woke at his home to find one of his acquaintances attempting to sexually assault him. He reported the incident, and the attacker was later convicted and sent to prison.

For years, the ordeal haunted him. "I was sexually assaulted. It is terrifying even to think about, and only a very few knew about it until now," Carroll said, explaining that he hesitated for a long time before deciding to reveal the incident in his book.

What happened "affected every aspect of his life", he explained, adding: "I thought about it daily, which made it difficult for me to focus on anything else, including football. The trauma did not go away."

Weeks after publishing his confessions, Carroll named the attacker to The Sun. He confirmed that Kevin Adams, the choreographer and dance coach known for his involvement in BBC programmes, was the man who assaulted him.

Chelmsford Crown Court convicted Adams in 2023 and sent him to prison. The court also placed him on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and banned him from entering the city where Carroll lives, according to British reports.

Once Adams was identified in court documents available to the public, Carroll spoke out: "Now that Kevin Adams has been identified in court documents as my attacker, I can confirm it. I hope I can finally turn this page of my life, and I am ready to move forward."

"This incident had a devastating impact on my life and the lives of my loved ones," he added. His decision to speak about the experience, he confirmed, also came in the hope that it would help others who have been through something similar.