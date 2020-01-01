Andres Iniesta - 'I'm really looking forward to watching the 2022 World Cup in Qatar'

The Vissel Kobe star voiced his admiration for the facilities in Qatar after driving his side to an AFC Champions League win...

Legendary Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta is no stranger to football's grandest stage - the World Cup. The maestro was instrumental in winning the World Cup in 2010. He popped up with the winning goal in the final against the for La Furia Roja.

He might be at the fag end of a glittering career, but he is still the driving force in midfield he once was for and Spain.

Weaving his magic for 's Vissel Kobe, Iniesta is currently in where his side have just sealed a berth in the knockout stages of the 2020 AFC East Zone tournament.

The 36-year-old scored as Vissel Kobe overcame former champions Guangzhou Evergrande 3-1 on Wednesday at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha, one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup.

And Iniesta was left mighty impressed by the facilities on offer at the Khalifa International stadium, asserting that he would love to come back to in 2022 to enjoy and experience the World Cup, this time as a spectator.

"The stadium (Khalifa) was very nice. Of course, I won't be able to play in the next World Cup but I will be there as a spectator," he said after the match.

"I'm really looking forward to watching the World Cup in Qatar. I think it will be a wonderful event."

Vissel Kobe coach Atsuhiro Miura also echoed the thoughts of his marquee player, expressing his admiration for the stadiums in Qatar and the work they have done at the grassroots level to develop footballers.

He also pointed out the talented and young bunch of footballers who helped Qatar win the in 2019 and predicted that more youngsters will emerge from the country.

"Yes. I have been to Qatar in the past. Qatar has done well as a footballing nation, winning the Asian Cup in 2019 with young players. A lot of young players have come up now. And not only players, even the stadiums and the environment of football are really good in Qatar.

"In the future, there will be more players and more footballers from Qatar."