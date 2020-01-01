Andre Ayew’s Swansea City move back into Championship playoff spot with Charlton Athletic win

The Ghanaian forward put in a tireless display as the Swans were back in contention for top-flight promotion

Andre Ayew made his 24th consecutive start and appearance in the Championship this season as ran out 1-0 winners over Charlton Athletic at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday night, returning back into the playoff places in the process.

The 30-year old has featured in all but two of the Swans games this season, only failing to complete the entire 90 minutes on five occasions.

Wednesday’s encounter with the Addicks was not an exception.

Steve Cooper’s men had been on a shaky patch recently, claiming just two wins from the last seven league matches, which put them out of the playoff spots. Yan Dhanda’s 14th-minute strike however restored pride back.

Ayew still managed to have one shot on target in this match, two successful dribbles from six, 70 touches and 41 accurate passes (75%).

The former was strong in the air, winning four of seven aerial duels and also made one successful tackle and interception.

Swansea sits in sixth place on the log, but do have a train of teams which include , , , , and , that could leapfrog them in their next league tie against Welsh rivals .

Before then, the South outfit will be in action away to fellow Championship side Queens Park in the third round of the on Sunday.