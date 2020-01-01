Andre Ayew reacts to Man-of-the-Match performance for Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

The 30-year-old Ghana star reflected on Sunday's away victory in the Championship

attacker Andre Ayew is delighted by the club's performance in their Championship triumph over on Sunday.

At the City Ground, Connor Roberts' lone goal sealed a 1-0 away victor in the matchday 14 fixture but it was the international who walked off the pitch with the official Man-of-the-Match award.

"3 points away from home. Love it! Great shift guys. We keep going.. MOTM"

3 points away from home ⚪️⚫️love it!great shift guys❤️ we keep going.. 🦢 MOTM pic.twitter.com/BMnjxbMRdk — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 29, 2020

Sunday's win has catapulted Steve Cooper's Swansea side to fourth on the league table, tied on points with third-placed

“Forest are a good team; I know their league position doesn’t say that at the moment, but I think their squad is one of the strongest on paper in terms of experience and resources. You have to respect that, which we did," Cooper said of Sunday's performance, his club's official website reports.

“While respecting that, we also came here to win. All of our body language and motivational wording was around that. So to go and deliver a performance like that is really, really good."

It was Ayew's first start for Swansea since returning from a hamstring injury picked up while on international duty with Ghana earlier this month.

After sitting out the matchweek 12 clash with United, the 30-year-old made a scoring comeback with a valuable equaliser in the 1-1 draw with in midweek, which preceded Sunday's away trip to Forest.

"I’ve always felt that [he's worth his wages]," manager Cooper responded during the pre-match press conference when asked whether he felt the 30-year-old was producing a good return on his speculated £80,000 weekly wage.

“I’ve said it many times, he’s an outstanding player and professional and a good person, too.

"He’s motivated to do well, but he had a setback getting injured on international duty.

"The Championship is full of really good players and Andre is up there with the best of them. He has been fantastic for us.”

Swansea's top scorer so far this season, Ayew has registered six goals in 13 Championship outings, continuing from where he left off last term when he finished the campaign as his club's top scorer and most valuable player.