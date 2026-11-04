Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono 'broken down' and praying in dressing room after tragic death of Tenerife star Jesus de Miguel following their on-pitch collision

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Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been left completely devastated following the tragic passing of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, according to reports. The 30-year-old striker died on Tuesday morning after sustaining severe injuries during a harrowing stoppage-time collision between the two players in the Spanish second division.

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Tragic collision in Spanish second division

During Monday's Segunda Division clash, Owono rushed out of his penalty area in stoppage time and collided heavily with De Miguel. The challenge earned the 25-year-old goalkeeper a red card, while the Tenerife striker was left motionless. Medical staff treated the forward for significant head and chest injuries before rushing him to intensive care.

Despite being resuscitated following a cardiac arrest on the pitch, De Miguel's condition worsened overnight. He tragically passed away on Tuesday morning. The fixture was ultimately abandoned with the score tied at 2-2.

Clubs issue emotional tributes

Tenerife confirmed the devastating news on Tuesday, expressing profound grief over the loss of their 30-year-old attacker. The club requested privacy for the player's relatives while thanking the football community for their support.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing... of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," their official statement read. "There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

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Andorra quickly echoed those sentiments, releasing their own message of mourning. They stated: "With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife."

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Owono faces severe online backlash

According to Spanish publication AS, Owono was left traumatised by the incident, crying and praying in the dressing room. An unnamed source close to the Equatorial Guinea international defended his character, insisting: "He is a caring, very kind person. He has no malice."

Andorra have stressed that there was no malicious intent behind the challenge. Nevertheless, Owono has been subjected to a torrent of online abuse, prompting him to delete his Instagram profile. He had originally planned to reach out privately to De Miguel's family to offer his support, but the forward's passing has completely altered those plans.

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Uncertainty over weekend fixtures

The tragedy has naturally overshadowed all on-pitch matters for both clubs. Owono, who joined Andorra permanently this summer after a loan spell from Alaves, is facing suspension following his red card regardless of his mental readiness to return.

Andorra are scheduled to host Mallorca in league action on Sunday, though it remains uncertain whether the squad will be prepared to play. The emotional toll on Owono, his team-mates, and the devastated Tenerife squad will undoubtedly dictate how Spanish football authorities handle the upcoming calendar.