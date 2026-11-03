Andorra club's first comment after the death of Jesús de Miguel

FC Andorra have led the tributes to Jesus de Miguel, the Tenerife striker, who died on Tuesday morning from the serious injury he sustained during the two sides' Spanish second division clash at the "Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez" stadium.

The Andorran club posted a message across its official social media accounts, voicing its deep sorrow at the player's passing. It offered sympathy to his family, his team-mates and friends, and everyone at Tenerife.

"With broken hearts and deep sorrow, we wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, and all his team-mates and friends, and to Tenerife," the message read.

Two words closed it: "Rest in peace". The gesture captured the scale of the shock de Miguel's death has sent through Spanish football.