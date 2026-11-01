'We have to tell players to dive!' – Andoni Iraola fumes at denied penalty after Liverpool's narrow defeat to Arsenal

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Andoni Iraola has launched a scathing attack on the standard of officiating in the Premier League after Liverpool were denied a crucial penalty during their 1-0 loss to Arsenal. The Reds boss suggested that his players might need to start exaggerating contact to get the decisions they deserve after Alexander Isak was seemingly hauled down in the area.

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Iraola demands clarity over Isak incident

The tension at Anfield reached boiling point as Liverpool's five-game winning streak came to a grinding halt against the league leaders. Despite a spirited performance from the home side, the post-match discussion was dominated by a controversial moment involving Isak. The Swedish forward appeared to be held back by his shirt inside the box, but both the on-field referee and the VAR officials opted not to intervene, leaving the Liverpool coaching staff absolutely incensed on the touchline.

Speaking after the final whistle, a frustrated Iraola did not hold back in his assessment of the incident. 'I think the Alexander Isak penalty was very clear. Everyone sees how they grab the shirt. I don't understand. I think it's because he doesn't dive. The shame is that we have to tell our players to dive. It is so clear and it is a great chance for us,' the manager told BBC Radio 5 Live.

The incident was a turning point in a match where Liverpool felt they had done enough to earn at least a point. The defeat leaves the Reds in fifth place, now trailing Mikel Arteta's side by nine points in the table.

Arsenal weather the storm at Anfield

Arsenal arrived at Anfield knowing that a win would see them move three points clear at the summit of the Premier League, following Manchester City's surprise slip-up against Brighton. They started the brighter of the two teams and found the breakthrough in the 16th minute. Declan Rice delivered a dangerous low cross across the face of the goal, which Kai Havertz was alert enough to convert at the back post. This early lead allowed the Gunners to sit back and lean on their defensive solidity.

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The visitors showed the grit of potential champions, particularly during a first-half onslaught where Liverpool threw everything at them. David Raya was forced into several vital interventions, notably beating Isak to a headed flick-on from Virgil van Dijk. The Gunners' backline, which has been the league's meanest this season, stood firm even when Florian Wirtz rattled the crossbar with a sensational free-kick. It was a defensive masterclass that eventually secured Arsenal's first league win at Anfield in over a decade.

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Mixed emotions for the Reds boss

Despite his anger at the officiating, Iraola was quick to praise his players for how they responded to falling behind early in the contest. He admitted for the opening period: 'Disappointing for us. We definitely deserved to score but weren't able. We regret the first 15 minutes until we conceded the goal but I loved after. We changed a little bit by being more brave and aggressive and we put them under pressure. We had some chances that we haven't finished properly. Also they have been good defensively.'

The manager also touched upon a potential red card incident involving Arsenal, though he was less conclusive on that particular flashpoint. After reviewing the footage, Iraola noted: 'I've just seen one replay. I think a red card has to be more clear movement. It didn't look like a clear red card, no.'

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Building on a positive performance

Liverpool's recent resurgence has seen them climb back into the Champions League conversation, and Iraola remains optimistic about the direction of the project despite this setback. However, home struggles continue to hamper their progress, as the Reds have managed just four Premier League goals at Anfield this term - equaling their lowest tally after five home games in top-flight history alongside the 1913-14 and 2012-13 seasons. Reflecting on his side's performance and efficiency, Iraola noted: 'There are a lot of positives but it's not enough against these teams. We had very good situations inside the box that we haven't finished properly but I value how we played after the 1-0 a lot.'

Maintaining momentum after such a high-stakes loss is the primary challenge now facing the Liverpool squad as they head into a busy festive period. Iraola concluded his post-match thoughts by acknowledging the emotional weight of the result: 'It's difficult to say after a loss, coming from five wins. This game was important for us and it feels disappointing.'