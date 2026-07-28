Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, announced on Tuesday the appointment of the legendary Zinedine Zidane as coach of the French national team for four years, until the 2030 World Cup.

Speaking at the press conference held this morning in Zidane's presence, Diallo said: "Very quickly, we managed to reach the agreements that allow us to present ourselves before you. After consulting the executive committee of the French Football Federation this morning and putting Zidane's nomination to them, it is my honour and pleasure to announce that Zinedine Zidane will be the next coach of the French national team for the next four years, until the 2030 World Cup."

The contract officially takes effect on 1 August. Diallo noted that "in agreement with the coach, his full coaching staff will be announced at the beginning of September".

Diallo praised the historic deal, saying: "I am handing over the leadership of the French national team to one of our greatest legends. As a coach, he has proven the greatness of his talent and his competence. For the federation, this is the beginning of a new era, and we are extremely fortunate that circumstances have aligned to allow this legend to continue his journey with the French national team."

He described the moment as "exceptional", explaining: "It has been nearly 14 years since the federation faced this situation. And it is also exceptional for the person sitting next to me," a reference to the fact that the last appointment of a French national team coach came in 2012, when Deschamps took on the role.

Diallo did not forget his predecessor. "I commend the work of Didier Deschamps because he led our French national team to the summit for 14 years," he said. "He restored the French national team's image and brought back its sporting shine. As this era comes to an end, it is important that he receives this recognition."

Diallo then revealed the behind-the-scenes details of the negotiations, explaining: "When Didier Deschamps announced in January 2025 that he did not wish to continue in his role, I faced an unprecedented situation. I had to find a solution to ensure the continuation of this golden age of French football with the beginning of a new era," adding that he made a commitment to himself that the federation would be ready when the right time came.

His first meeting with Zidane came in February 2025. "I met Zidane in February 2025. Since then, we have met several times in preparation for his arrival, and it was a meeting of two desires," he said. "Zinedine is a legend of French football, and for many years he had stated that one of his dreams was to coach the French national team."

Zidane, 54, won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 as a player. He is expected to lead the French national team in his first official match in the UEFA Nations League next October, after achieving exceptional success with Real Madrid as a coach, most notably three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018.