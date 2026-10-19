During the last XXL international break, a debate broke out over Kimmich's role. The Bayern Munich star played in the first Nations League matches under new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp, then left the DFB's 44-man squad as agreed, despite wanting to stay. Other players went on to shine in central midfield, prompting Klopp to try to nip the debate in the bud.

Hamann remains unconvinced. He does not think Kimmich is good enough to hold down a place in central midfield for Germany in the long term.

On Sky 90, he said: "Nevertheless, the current Barcelona coach (Hansi Flick, ed.), the current England manager (Thomas Tuchel, ed.) and the last Germany coach, Julian Nagelsmann, all put him at right-back." Hamann questioned whether Kimmich was truly "world-class", because: "The most important position in football is central midfield. It's the engine room, where matches are won and lost. Three coaches with outstanding ability all put him at right-back. And now someone wants to tell me he's world-class in the middle?"

Though he does not expect Bayern Munich team-mate Tom Bischof to overtake Kimmich quickly, Hamann rates two other players higher: "Bischof is a terrific footballer, no question. But I would be cautious about whether he is a player who can play in the middle. For me, though, there is no question that if we play a European Championship final tomorrow, Pavlovic and Nmecha start in the middle."

Next matches FCB Champions League 15:00 ARS

Ultimately, Hamann's verdict on the 31-year-old Kimmich was blunt: "I think the captaincy question will eventually resolve itself because others will play."

Getty Images

Lothar Matthäus sees it differently. Hamann's former Bayern Munich team-mate and Germany's most-capped player used the post-match coverage of Bayern Munich's emphatic 6-1 Bundesliga victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday on Sky to praise Kimmich. He said Kimmich was an "absolute leader. Not just today, but for years now. Anyone who is a leader at Bayern can also be one in the national team. And he is so important."

Matthäus hopes the Kimmich debate "gradually comes to an end"

Nagelsmann also made a major mistake by not playing his "leader" in the right position at the World Cup, according to Matthäus. He added: "He does decisive things. With his energy, his personality, his presence. His sporting and footballing quality make him indispensable to any team."

Now he hopes "that this debate gradually comes to an end. He has everything it takes to play this role not just at Bayern, but also in the national team."