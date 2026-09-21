Brazil crashed out of the 2026 World Cup in the round of 16, beaten by Norway. Now Carlo Ancelotti is rebuilding, and he's doing it with a heavily overhauled squad.

The Italian wants a fresh start for the Seleção. He has handed call-ups to several new faces for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India.

According to Foot Mercato: "The latest news indicates that Vanderson has joined the Brazil national team."

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Ancelotti called up the Monaco left-back to replace Roma's Wesley, who is injured and misses both friendlies.

It's another chance for the Monaco man to stake his claim under a coach still weighing up his options as he shapes a new-look Brazil.







