India national team: Anas Edathodika announces retirement

The 31-year old defender wishes to give chances to youngsters...

Kerala Blasters centre-back Anas Edathodika has retired from the Indian national team. The 31-year-old defender took to social media to announce his decision.

The Malappuram-born centre-back earned 19 caps for the Indian national team under Stephen Constantine. He entered the national team set-up at the age of 30, debuting in a 3-2 win against Cambodia in March 2017. Despite his late entry into Constantine's national team set up, he managed to create a formidable defensive partnership with Sandesh Jhingan and quickly became the coach's first-choice centre-back.

Injuries have continued to plague the defender's career. In his last appearance for . the Kerala Blasters defender picked up an injury and had to be replaced early in the game.