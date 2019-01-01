Anam Imo: Nigeria striker scores winner as Rosengard inch closer to title win

The forward gave Jonas Eidevall's side the winner at Paskbergsvallen with her strike guaranteeing the visitors' victory

Anam Imo came off the bench to score for Rosengard as they beat Kungsbacka 2-1 in Saturday's Swedish Damallsvenskan encounter.

The forward, who last scored a brace in her side's 3-1 win at Eskilstuna United on August 10, ended her seven-match drought as she claimed maximum points for Jonas Eidevall's side.

The Swedish topflight leaders made a bright start as Anna Anvegard gave the visitors the lead at Paskbergsvallen after just nine minutes in the match.

However, the struggling hosts pushed to find their way back into the contest and were rewarded with a crucial leveller through Lina Gerhardsson in the 23rd minute.

After the restart, the Nigerian's introduction as a replacement for Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd in the 59th minute paid off as the 18-year-old netted the winner 11 minutes from regulation time.

Super-sub Imo's goal was her fifth of the season in her 15th appearance for the leaders despite starting only six times.

On the other hand, international Hanna Boubezari was an unused substitute for the bottom-placed Kungsbacka.

The victory keeps Rosengard eight points clear at the top of the log with 44 points and there are three matches remaining this season.

After the international break, Rosengard will hope to reclaim the title with two games to go when they host Linkoping on October 13, while Kungsbacka face Djurgarden in a relegation battle.