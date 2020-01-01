Analysis: Pepe and Aubameyang reborn in Arsenal win vs Manchester United

After lacklustre displays in the final games under Freddie Ljungberg, the Gunners’ African stars looked like different players in Wednesday’s win

by James O'Conners

Since the arrival of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, there is a different style of play but more than that, there is actual accountability where the effort (or lack thereof) of the attackers is concerned.

No longer can the front four disengage when the side loses the ball, nor are they able to take liberties positionally.

After the Spaniard’s first game in charge against Bournemouth, it was made clear that confidence in Nicolas Pepe would need to be a two-way street and that there was plenty to learn for the wideman.

For this game, Arsenal again used their 4-2-3-1 shape from the defeat, with Mesut Ozil occupying the right half-space in order to pull gaps between ’s central-midfield pairing, whilst also asking questions of the left-sided duo of Utd’s back four.

The effect was for Pepe to have plenty of space and one-versus-one opportunities against Luke Shaw, and he revelled in the first half.

Just eight minutes in, he netted the opener as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fed Sead Kolasinac and the attacking full-back’s cutback fell for Pepe to sidefoot home.

There was everything to like in this performance, as after his lack of application cost Arsenal against , Pepe contributed in all phases of this game.

When Shaw got forward, Pepe tracked him diligently in deeper positions, and when Harry Maguire had the ball, he did a good job of screening passes both into Nemanja Matic and Shaw.

One interception in the 13th minute saw him ‘on halves’ (being ready to cover two men depending on where the ball goes) and there was another good read to take possession from a United throw and protect the ball to win a freekick inside his own half.

On the ball, there were several moments of excellent play; he caused Shaw problems in direct actions, like beating him with a first touch into space, then chopping back past him and crossing for Auba to head over at the far post.

There was a clever pass up the side of Maguire from which Alexandre Lacazette turned sharply and fired wide. On two occasions, Pepe’s deeper positioning in Arsenal’s defensive organisation allowed him to break forward with the ball. The first saw a fine switch of play to Aubameyang on the far side, and the second brought Arsenal 40 yards up the pitch on a counter attack.

There was also some good play coming inside and finding Lucas Torreira to strike just wide and towards the end of the half, he read a poor David De Gea pass, dribbled past Nemanja Matic and struck the post from 25 yards with a trademark left-footed curler.

There was even one excellent aerial duel won against Maguire on halfway as Bernd Leno bypassed United’s pressing with a long diagonal pass. Lacazette ran onto the flick and delivered a superb cross just in-front of the onrushing Pepe.

His four chances created and four successful dribbles are his highest returns since doing the same against in last October, but the opportunities in that game came largely from set-play deliveries.

In this, three came from open play and the fourth was the corner from which Arsenal took a 2-0 lead. Pepe’s delivery proved the ‘second assist’ as Sokratis finished after Lacazette’s flicked on the delivery.

In the second half, Pepe only last 16 minutes as he visibly ran out of energy but he ended his involvement by losing the ball to Shaw and immediately looking to counter-press in-field. That change of mentality in defensive transitions has not been seen with this regularity before and it was a very promising sign of him going in the direction that Arteta wants.

As for Aubameyang, this game was a continuation of the metamorphosis in his game since the managerial change. Against Chelsea on Sunday, he won three tackles and three interceptions and was regularly seen working back to defend and pressing high on Antonio Rudiger.

In this game, he continued his excellent attitude from the start. In the first minute, he was seen pressing with intensity and intent. He was later seen sprinting back to tackle Fred when Kolasinac was caught up-field.

In a second half, where Arsenal sat back and absorbed pressure, the Gunners skipper was extremely hardworking in tracking Aaron Wan-Bissaka and though he was dribbled past three times, his effort never diminished.

He led counters from deep at times, and in the 66th minute, the Gabon forward pressed Fred, the ball moved wide and his immediate reaction was to drop 25 yards. When he received the ball seconds later and gave it away, he immediately counter-pressed and forced Lindelof to go back to his goalkeeper.

Right before the end, he fouled Maguire and Victor Lindelof in quick succession as he counter-pressed again as soon as Arsenal lost the ball.

He did plenty of good things on the ball too, the pass from which Kolasinac created the opener, a lovely cross with the outside of his right foot and a good run and pass from which Lacazette flashed a shot wide.

This complete shift in application and attitude from both Pepe and Aubameyang is remarkable, but it was exactly what was required if the duo were to remain in his plans.

So far, they are demonstrating that they want to turn over a new leaf for the Spaniard.