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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-PRESSERAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

An urgent deal at Barcelona: a Brazilian defender knocks on the Camp Nou's doors

Barcelona
Real Betis
LaLiga
Natan
Spain
Brazil

Who is he?

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Hansi Flick has opened the door to signing a centre-back in the January window. Barcelona's manager confirmed the club's hierarchy are weighing up ways to strengthen the back line, with injuries thinning his options and defensive performances in need of a lift.

Speaking at the press conference before the Alaves clash, Flick said the club are constantly discussing ways to improve the team. He revealed he had looked into the matter with Deco, Bojan and his coaching staff, adding: "We always talk about what is best for the team and how we can improve. We are working on that, and we have spoken with Deco, Bojan and my coaching staff. If it is possible, we will do it."

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that four defenders feature on Barcelona's list: Manchester City's Croatian Josko Gvardiol, Inter Milan's Italian Alessandro Bastoni, Argentine Lisandro Martinez and Real Betis's Brazilian Natan.

Prising Gvardiol away looks complicated. He is tied to a Manchester City contract running until 2031, while Bastoni fails to win Flick's full backing despite Deco's keenness to recruit him.

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Lisandro Martinez and Natan, on the other hand, may prove easier options in theory.

Natan appeals for his familiarity with La Liga, the levels he is producing at Real Betis and the chance to land him for a reasonable fee. Gvardiol, meanwhile, stands out among the club's targets despite the difficulty of getting any deal over the line.

Further down the line, other names feature in Barcelona's thinking. Among them are Stuttgart's Finn Jeltsch and Leipzig defender Lukeba Castello, part of the club's wider scouting of young talents who could bolster the defence in the future.

Any potential deal hinges on how closely it fits Flick's project and Barcelona's finances. The cost of a signing and the need to raise funds through a sale, with Alejandro Balde among those who could leave, may prove decisive in shaping the club's stance come January.

Flick's position marks a shift from the summer, when he chose to keep the current squad and focus on strengthening the attack. Reinforcing the defence has since become a serious option with the winter window approaching.

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