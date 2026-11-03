England's Ollie Watkins is climbing fast up Al-Hilal's scoring charts. The Saudi club's striker struck again against UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Hilal hosted Shabab Al-Ahli on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the fourth round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

Watkins opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Kalidou Koulibaly won the ball back, dribbled past a Shabab Al-Ahli player and slipped it through to the English striker.

It was the seventh goal the former Aston Villa man has scored for Al-Hilal since arriving in the summer transfer window.

That strike makes Watkins the club's second-highest scorer this season across all competitions, trailing only Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves on nine goals.

In total, the England forward has racked up 12 goal contributions in 11 appearances for "the Boss" across all competitions, adding five assists to his seven goals.