An unstoppable storm: Barcelona's deadliest duo in Europe threatens Sevilla's pride

Barcelona boast a fine record against Sevilla in La Liga heading into Saturday's eagerly awaited clash between the two sides in the seventh round.

According to statistics network "Opta", Barcelona have won 8 of their last 9 league meetings with Sevilla. Their only defeat in that run was a 4-1 loss in October 2025.

The Catalans have scored at least once in each of their last 12 away trips to Sevilla in the competition, racking up 29 goals in total.

Sevilla claimed the last league game they hosted against Barcelona, winning 4-1 in October 2025. Before that they had gone nine matches without a win against the Catalans, drawing three and losing six.

Not since 2007, under coach Juande Ramos, have the Andalusians managed back-to-back home wins over Barcelona in the competition.

Barcelona have lost just twice in their last 20 away matches against Andalusian sides in La Liga, winning 13 and drawing 5.

Almeria inflicted the first of those defeats, a 1-0 win in February 2023 with Xavi and Rubi in charge of Barcelona and Almeria respectively. The second was the 4-1 loss to Sevilla in October 2025, under Hansi Flick and Matias Almeyda.

This season, Barcelona have scored 28 goals in La Liga, their best tally in club history at this stage of the competition.

Only Sevilla have ever bettered it. They scored 32 goals after their first 6 matches in the 1940-1941 season, the highest tally in tournament history at this stage.

Sevilla have collected 13 points from their first 6 matches this season, with 4 wins, one draw and one defeat. That matches their best start since 2017-2018, when they also gathered 13 points before finishing seventh.

Barcelona have scored 4 goals or more in each of their last 3 away league matches.

You have to go back to November 2012, under Tito Vilanova, for the last time they hit 4 or more in 4 consecutive away games.

Sevilla have launched more open-play attacks starting from the attacking third than anyone else in La Liga this season, with 221 in total.

Barcelona, by contrast, lead the competition for attacks involving 9 passes or more, with 166. They also top the charts for shots stemming from those moves, with 126, and for goals produced from them, with 26.

Raphinha has been directly involved in 12 La Liga goals in the 2026-2027 season, scoring 9 and setting up 3. Lamine Yamal has contributed to 9, with 7 goals and two assists, and this pair form the highest goalscoring contributors in Europe's top five leagues this season.

No opponent has suffered more at Raphinha's hands in La Liga than Sevilla, against whom he has scored 6 goals.

The Brazilian has also had a hand in at least one goal in 5 of the 6 games he has played against the Andalusians, scoring 6 and assisting two, including a hat-trick in the last meeting between the sides in February.

Luis Garcia has lost his last 8 matches against Barcelona in La Liga, the longest losing run against a single opponent in his time in the competition.



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