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Jürgen Klopp has already surpassed Julian Nagelsmann's best spell at the home European Championship on a cold, wet November day. One Germany prospect enjoyed his own fairytale, while a major winner went strangely unnoticed.

The meeting between Germany and the Netherlands had an edge, thanks to the rivalry between neighbours and the Nations League group situation . The stakes went a little beyond football, too. But that cold Monday evening in Berlin in mid-November was far removed from the wider social significance of a major tournament, especially one on home soil.

Even so, excitement was in the air before kick-off, not just after Germany's exhilarating 5-0 victory . The Olympiastadion buzzed, the crowd sang the anthem and anticipation built. This Germany team can stir excitement on an ordinary November evening. They don't need a home European Championship to do it.

“When we came out, every single person was happy – unless they were wearing an orange shirt. But everyone else really was on our side,” Germany coach Jürgen Klopp enthused to ARD after the match about the atmosphere in the capital. He deserves much of the credit. Klopp stirs emotion and creates a sense of closeness without appearing to try. Perhaps that's precisely why it works.

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His predecessor Julian Nagelsmann needed the exceptional circumstances of a home tournament to achieve something similar. Tangible excitement during his nearly three-year tenure emerged only around Euro 2024 in Germany. The sheer scale of the event generated emotion almost by itself. Nagelsmann and his players rode the wave, played a good tournament and thrilled the public.

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It is hard to imagine a Nations League match in mid-November doing the same for Germany under Nagelsmann, a coach whose technical expertise is beyond doubt. So what does Klopp have that his predecessor did not? The difference is hard to pin down, but one thing stands out: Klopp conveys a humility towards the job that Nagelsmann sometimes seemed to lack.

That may reflect the different stages of their coaching careers. Nagelsmann sometimes seemed determined to give his team solutions for every situation, as though he wanted to win the game from the dugout and prove his brilliance ( Uli Hoeneß springs to mind ). Klopp takes more of a back seat. He sets the direction, but trusts his players to find solutions on the pitch rather than doubting them.

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For Nagelsmann, or so it sometimes seemed, the Germany job was too much about the next rung on the career ladder. Since his first press conference, Klopp has given the impression that he neither needs nor wants to prove anything to anyone. He even said: “Jürgen Klopp has no career after the national team.”

Free from the fear of failure, he can get on with the job. It is easier to believe the 59-year-old when he says after the triumph over the Netherlands: “I coached three great clubs and could identify with them very easily. I loved working there, and now I have the great fortune to work for my home country. What could be greater? There is nothing greater. And that is exactly how it felt.”

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Klopp shows greater humility towards the job. He knows he needs to bring the whole country with him, and makes that ambition feel personal: “This is a very special group at the moment. And I know people have heard that a few times before. Our responsibility now is to make that visible and keep it visible. We cannot change the world, but we can show a positive face. And we did that today. Everyone who was here today is going home with a smile,” the Germany coach said.

Why was the match in Berlin so special for Derry Scherhant?

Klopp also talks to his players more than Nagelsmann did. Several of them have said as much, from Niclas Füllkrug to Florian Wirtz. Above all, he builds their belief in their abilities rather than letting his instructions leave them doubting themselves.

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“The lads are still surprising themselves. Derry Scherhant surely did not think he could play an international like that, in both directions,” he said of one of the stars against the Netherlands . Just a few months ago, the SC Freiburg attacker surely would not have imagined ending the year with four international appearances and a goal for Germany.

“What can I say? It could not have gone better. It is genuinely unbelievable, it was tremendous fun and I am simply overjoyed,” Scherhant told ARD shortly after the final whistle. In the 41st minute, he dribbled towards Real Madrid defender Denzel Dumfries and shot towards the far corner. The ball flew into the net to put Germany ahead.

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Scherhant dropped to his knees, spread his arms towards the sky and looked overcome. Once his celebrating team-mates had dispersed, he pointed emphatically at the pitch, as if to say: this is my stadium, my city, my living room. “I once sat in the Olympiastadion with my best friend and told him: ‘If I do not play here one day, I will have done something wrong.’ I simply had the feeling that one day I had to be down there,” the Berlin native recently revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Back then, playing at the Olympiastadion was a long way off. So was playing for Hertha BSC, let alone Germany. “I know what it feels like when you do not play in youth football, when you are overlooked,” Scherhant said of his journey at a Germany press conference a few days ago.

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Hertha took no notice of him for a long time, leaving him to make an impression at smaller Berlin clubs. Even at Viktoria Berlin, he repeatedly found himself on the bench at under-17 level. For a while, his dream of becoming a professional seemed to drift further away. Scherhant kept working. Alongside club training, he honed his technique, dribbling and finishing: “On the pitches at Tennis Borussia and Makkabi, we were constantly playing one-on-one or shooting at goal. I still love both,” he explains.

During the coronavirus period, when he played for Tennis Borussia and later Berliner SC, many pitches closed and he had to fight to keep up his extra training. “I climbed over the fence every day, dribbled and shot at goal again and again. As hard as the coronavirus period was for everyone, it helped me enormously in football terms,” he once told Sport Bild. “If the public order office was checking one pitch, we simply moved to the other – the facilities are right next to each other,” he told Sports Illustrated.

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At the start of his second under-19 season, the then 17-year-old finally joined Hertha. “It meant a lot to me that I was still allowed to move to Hertha at such a late stage – I was the first player in 13 or 14 years to join the club only in his second under-19 year,” Scherhant said.

After stepping up to Hertha's first team, he moved to Freiburg in 2025. His recent Germany appearances have made Scherhant not only an established Bundesliga player but, for now, a fixture in the national team. Before the match at his Olympiastadion, he revealed he had secured 50 tickets for family and friends.

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The 90 minutes gave him plenty to celebrate alongside his belated 24th birthday. Scherhant nearly scored a second and a third, but hit the post twice. He kept taking on defenders, threatened the goal and occupied the Dutch back line throughout a superb performance.

“They can both play, good heavens,” Klopp said in praise of Scherhant and his equally outstanding fellow winger Brajan Gruda. “But the work they put in and had to put in today – it is immense. And that is what makes a team in the end. Others can play football too. But ultimately it is about how much passion and effort you put into it,” Klopp said, praising the pair's work without the ball too.

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A major beneficiary of Klopp's arrival goes unnoticed amid the highlights

Scherhant and Gruda lead the way, with two more gifted players, Lennart Karl and Said El Mala, coming through on the wings so important to Klopp's system. The new Germany coach is unlocking potential Nagelsmann could also have nurtured, but somehow did not. Just a few months after the World Cup, when Leroy Sane was still a regular starter, another Germany appearance for the Galatasaray star in the medium term looks a distant prospect.

Philipp Treu has suddenly solved the problem at right-back. Already looking like a seasoned veteran, he showed remarkable reliability against the Netherlands in only his fifth international. And the public debate over Joshua Kimmich's best position, so often a distraction under Nagelsmann? That has gone too. The captain has settled into his best role in central midfield and will stay there.

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Alongside him in midfield for the last two internationals, as at Bayern Munich, was Aleksandar Pavlovic. The 22-year-old has been a major winner of this international break, even if Gruda, Scherhant and Florian Wirtz grabbed the attention in the goalfest against Holland.

As in the 3-1 win in Serbia, Pavlovic impressed on Monday evening in Berlin with his composure on the ball, intelligent passing, willingness to play forward and important runs without it. “For me, he has to be a leader because of the way he plays. He is always moving and always tries to move the ball on cleanly,” said World Cup winner and ARD pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger in praise of Pavlovic.

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Schweinsteiger also highlighted the midfield pair's intelligent switches of play, which gave the wide players one-on-one opportunities. Pavlovic's part in the move that made it 5-0 stood out. He offered himself for a throw-in midway inside his own half, spotted space on the opposite side and carried the ball forward. Then he switched it back to the right for Gruda, who continued the scoring move.

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Klopp is likely to have enjoyed that passage of play too. “Oh, he can play with the ball as well,” he said, singling Pavlovic out for praise at the press conference after the 2-0 home win over Serbia in early October. “Even if you may already have grown used to the lad playing like that. I have not known him for very long.”

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Pavlovic has the edge for now over Felix Nmecha in the contest for the place alongside Kimmich. Nmecha has also been in good form for Borussia Dortmund recently but has come under scrutiny . Klopp appears to have found part of his team's core, with players who ideally also line up together at club level. “He has vision, is strong in challenges and covers a lot of ground,” Schweinsteiger continued in his praise of Pavlovic, whom he sees playing a significant role: “For me, he is a very important factor in the national team.”