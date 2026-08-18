An unbelievable sum: Real Madrid reap a huge fortune from selling their players this summer

Real Madrid have banked huge sums from their academy graduates this summer, with total sales of youth-sector products approaching 200 million euros. It is fresh proof of how the Spanish club turn investment in young talent into a serious revenue stream, often keeping a percentage of a player's rights in the process.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", striker Jacobo Ortega was the last of Real Madrid's academy graduates out the door this summer. He joined Strasbourg for 10 million euros, with the club retaining a slice of his rights, a deal that pushed total revenues from former players to around 200 million euros.

Topping the list was Argentine Nico Paz. Como paid 60 million euros for the 50% of his rights that Los Blancos still held, the biggest single return from academy sales all summer.

Second on the list came Gonzalo Garcia, who moved to Fulham for 40 million euros covering 70% of his rights. His team-mate Cesar Palacios joined the same English club for 10 million euros, with Real Madrid again keeping a portion of the player's rights.

Liverpool's signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna brought in another 20 million euros, the club having retained a share of his rights. Mario Gila's switch to Milan was worth 15 million euros, the same fee Real Madrid pocketed for Alvaro Rodriguez's move to Bournemouth.

The list ran deeper still. Alex Jimenez went to Bournemouth for 10 million euros, Victor Valdepenas to Fiorentina for 8 million euros, and Fran Garcia to Real Betis for 4 million euros. Mario Martin joined Getafe for 3.5 million euros, and Fran Gonzalez left for Sevilla for 3 million euros.

All of this lays bare Real Madrid's approach to their academy graduates. The payoff from developing talent goes far beyond the first team. It extends to major financial gains when players move on, and by keeping a percentage of their rights, the club leaves the door open for even more returns down the line.