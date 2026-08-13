Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Malaga CF v Fulham FC - Trofeo Costa del SolGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

"An insult and a lack of respect": Arbeloa becomes "the laughing stock of Spain" after the Malaga incident

Premier League
Malaga vs Fulham
Malaga
Fulham
Club Friendlies
A. Arbeloa
England
Spain

  Alvaro Arbeloa left Spain fuming. The Fulham manager ordered his players off the pitch before the end of a friendly in Malaga yesterday, and the Spanish press wasted no time mocking the former Real Madrid defender.

Arbeloa's side pulled out of the pre-season fixture and handed Malaga the Costa del Sol Cup without a penalty shootout ever taking place.

The game finished 2-2 in normal time. But after a penalty was awarded against them in the 90th minute, Arbeloa's players refused to take part in the shootout. The manager himself had already seen red.

So furious was Arbeloa that he collected a red card and marched his players off in protest at the referee. The trouble was, a penalty shootout still had to settle the tie.

Iñigo Jauregi stepped up to take the first spot-kick against an empty net and duly scored, sparking celebrations at La Rosaleda over a Costa del Sol Cup won with more than a hint of farce.

Club Friendlies
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL

Chants of "Where is Arbeloa? Where is Arbeloa?" rang out from the stands, according to Foot Mercato, and the target had brought it all on himself.

AS called it a "resounding failure". Marca went further, branding it an "insult" and a "regrettable lack of respect".

 Neither of Arbeloa's two new signings from Real Madrid, Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios, fancied talking about it afterwards.

 Garcia offered nothing more than a "goodnight" to reporters. Palacios was a touch more candid, insisting he had no clue what had sparked the incident. "Honestly, I have no idea," he said.

 Fulham cut a sorry figure thanks to their manager, and the Spanish press is milking it for all it's worth today at Arbeloa's expense.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google