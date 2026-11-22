Share Follow GOAL on Google

Algerian star Riyad Mahrez returns to face his former club, Saudi side Al-Ahli, but this time in the shirt of Qatar's Al-Shamal, in a match laden with memories and high stakes, when the latter host the Jeddah club tomorrow evening, Monday, in the fifth round of the group stage (West Region) of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Advertisement

All eyes will be on Mahrez as he prepares to face the club he represented for three seasons. He left an exceptional mark there, starring in the most recent golden era in Al-Ahli's history before moving on to a new adventure in Qatari football.

It's a special occasion for the Algerian. He joined Al-Shamal once his spell with Al-Ahli ended, but he's lost none of his sparkle, producing eye-catching attacking performances since the start of his new chapter.

The 35-year-old has been involved in nine goals in seven matches across all competitions, scoring four and setting up five. The change of surroundings and competition clearly hasn't blunted his goalscoring touch or his knack for making the difference.

His form in the Qatari league is just as striking. He has scored in each of his last four league matches and laid on three goals in one of those games, according to Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now Mahrez wants to carry that form into the meeting with Al-Ahli and show he can lead his new club to a positive result. It's a different kind of test, mixing nostalgia for the past with the urge to prove himself.

Related Topics

Next matches ALS AFC Champions League Elite 11:00 AHL

Three seasons that defined Mahrez at Al-Ahli

Mahrez arrived at Al-Ahli from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 and became one of the key pillars of the club's sporting project, helping to raise its standing at home and on the continent.

In his three seasons in Jeddah, Al-Ahli finished third, fifth and fourth in the Saudi league. Their real triumphs came on the continent, where success cemented the club's place among Asia's elite.

Advertisement

Mahrez was part of one of the finest periods in Al-Ahli's history. He helped them lift the AFC Champions League Elite title in 2025 and 2026, beating Japanese sides Kawasaki Frontale and Machida Zelvia, as the team kept imposing themselves on the continental scene.

Al-Ahli also competed in the Three Continents Cup, FIFA's newly created tournament, during that period. They finished as runners-up after facing Egypt's Pyramids and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

Advertisement

At home, Mahrez added the 2026 Saudi Super Cup, held in Hong Kong, to his honours with Al-Ahli. They thrashed Al-Qadsiah 5-1 in the semi-final, then drew 2-2 with Al-Nassr in the final and won the title on penalties.

Al-Ahli seek another continental victory

Al-Ahli go into the match in high spirits after an impressive 3-1 win over Al-Nassr in the Roshn Saudi League Clasico. That result gives them a significant boost as they resume their Asian campaign.

Advertisement

The Jeddah club sit sixth in the West group with eight points. Al-Shamal are eighth with five, which makes the match doubly important in the race for the knockout rounds.

As reigning champions, Al-Ahli will lean on their continental experience and attacking power to take all three points and keep their title defence on track. Al-Shamal are counting on home advantage, their fans and Mahrez's brilliance to secure a result that strengthens their position in the standings.

Advertisement

Mahrez wants to keep shining for his new club. Al-Ahli want to confirm their continental superiority. That makes this more than a fight for three points: it's a special test for a star coming face to face with his past, this time as an opponent in a different shirt.