Firas Al-Buraikan faces a dilemma. The date of the AFC best awards ceremony has fallen right alongside Al-Ahli's preparations for the eagerly anticipated Clasico against Al-Nassr, pitting his individual ambition against his team's interests.

The timing has sparked wide controversy. Scheduled for 20 November, the Clasico comes just 24 hours after the awards ceremony, and some have criticised the decision to stage the fixture at this time, arguing that a postponement would have let the Al-Ahli striker attend the continental event.

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This goes beyond simply showing up to a ceremony. Speaking on the programme "Doreena Ghair", Asian football expert Badr Bal'abeed revealed a condition that could make Al-Buraikan's absence costly in the race for the award.

Bal'abeed explained that a player's attendance at the coronation ceremony ranks among the most prominent criteria the AFC relies on when picking the winner. Al-Buraikan's absence, he warned, could cost him the award despite his place among the contenders.

So the Al-Ahli striker confronts an extremely difficult choice. Attending the ceremony could disrupt his preparations for the Clasico, yet skipping the occasion could wreck his chances of competing for the AFC Player of the Year award.

Only one day separates the ceremony from the clash with Al-Nassr, and that narrow window has sharpened the sensitivity of the situation. The player must juggle travel and return arrangements while trying to get enough rest before the match.

Caught between the ambition of continental coronation and his commitments with Al-Ahli, Al-Buraikan sits at a real crossroads. He awaits the outcome of the ceremony arrangements and the club's position, amid controversy over a timing that has dropped one of the team's most prominent players into this tangle.