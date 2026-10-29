Real Madrid's right-back problem has become a chronic headache, and it now threatens the team's stability. Two years of planning have left the Spanish giants staring at a glaring hole in the position, opening the door to a dramatic twist that could send England's Trent Alexander-Arnold back home.

Real signed Arnold two years ago to play alongside captain Dani Carvajal. When Carvajal left, they turned to the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries in the last transfer window.

Neither man convinced the technical staff. Fede Valverde, not even a defender, filled the role under Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa, and José Mourinho has stuck with the same plan.

Mourinho sidelines Arnold

Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", citing sources inside Real Madrid, report that Arnold in particular has never settled at all. His level is a world away from what he produced at Liverpool, so much so that he missed out on England's squad for the last World Cup.

That decline has dropped him to the bottom of Mourinho's list. For the Portuguese, Valverde is the main man in the position, despite his famous insistence that the Uruguayan would not play right-back because it isn't his natural role. His performances and his grip on the midfield made him first choice anyway, with Dumfries second, and a Castilla player next in line if the chance arises.

Liverpool make a move: a loan is the solution

Little wonder, then, that rumours spread of an imminent exit for Arnold, who earns around 16.7 million euros a year.

Journalist Pacojo Delgado revealed on SER Deportivos radio that Liverpool have already started sounding out their fans and the player's agents about tabling an official offer to Real Madrid, initially a loan, during the upcoming winter window.

Trent, 28 and born in the city of the Beatles, did not leave Liverpool on entirely good terms with their fans. Yet initial surveys suggest fewer than a third of supporters oppose his return, clearing the way for a historic comeback.

Two obstacles to the deal: Pedro Porro is the surprise

Two problems stand in the way of Arnold's return to Anfield. His high salary is the first, though Liverpool have the financial muscle. His very close relationship with teammate Jude Bellingham is the second, as Real Madrid have no wish to disrupt the exceptional season the midfielder is enjoying.

Pacojo signed off with an intriguing prediction: "I bet that Liverpool will push hard, and I also bet that Mourinho wants Pedro Porro in return, a player that Deco also wants at Barcelona. But this is just my prediction".

All this comes after the same station revealed a few weeks ago that Barcelona had enquired about Pedro Porro with a view to a winter or summer move, keen to exploit his superb chemistry with Lamine Yamal at the World Cup.

The Spanish world champion himself wants to return to La Liga. He fears Tottenham's dip could cost him his place in the national team, and Barcelona appear to be his first choice right now. Even so, Real Madrid do not rule out a counter-move.