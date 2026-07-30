An English club owner: Asian federation president backs "World Cup privatisation" proposal

Indonesian Football Association president Erick Thohir has thrown his weight behind Gianni Infantino's controversial plan to sell a multi-billion-dollar stake in the World Cup's commercial rights, brushing aside mounting global opposition.

Thohir, who also owns English League One side Oxford United, told Sky News that FIFA must press ahead with the launch of "FIFA Forward Enterprise", a venture valued at 20 billion dollars. The money, he argued, would fund the development of football in his country.

"Indonesian football has undergone a radical transformation over the past three years, improving remarkably," Thohir said. "The national team's ranking has risen from 174th to 118th, and we need funding to continue this development."

Last year, Thohir signed an agreement with Infantino to establish a FIFA centre in the capital, Jakarta. The pair described it at the time as "a historic day for the future of football in South East Asia and East Asia".

Expanding the World Cup from 48 to 64 teams, an idea Infantino is pushing, could hand Indonesia a shot at qualifying based on their current ranking, according to analysts.

Critics accuse FIFA of handing the jewels of the world's most popular game to a handful of influential investors. Thohir hit back, pointing out that many national associations have already taken similar commercial steps in their own leagues and competitions.

Indonesia's backing lands at a moment when Infantino has almost no popular support since the project surfaced at the start of the week. Czech Football Association president David Trunda was among the few willing to endorse it, only for his remarks to spark widespread criticism within domestic football in his own country.