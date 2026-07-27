Egyptian refereeing has hit a new high on the international stage. FIFA have appointed an all-Egyptian team, led by international referee Amin Omar, to officiate the match between Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli and New Zealand's Auckland City.

Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah hosts the eagerly awaited clash between the Saudi side and Auckland City on 26 August, part of the Intercontinental Cup.

Omar takes charge in the middle, with Mahmoud Abu El-Regal and Ahmed Hossam Taha running the lines. Mahmoud Naji serves as fourth official, Mahmoud Ashour as video assistant referee and Tarek Magdy as assistant VAR. It marks fresh confirmation of the trust placed in Egyptian officials at the highest level.

This appointment caps a run of international assignments Omar has earned in recent years. Outstanding displays in continental and global tournaments have cemented his standing among the leading referees in Africa and Asia.