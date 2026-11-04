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LiveTickets
Lens ComoGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

An earthquake shakes European football: Como match the record achievement of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Lens vs Como
Lens
Como
Champions League
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
Mainz 05
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
France
Italy
Germany
Spain
Greece

The Italian team continued their brilliant form in the Champions League

Como have equalled a Champions League record. The Italian side put nine goals past hosts Lens on Wednesday evening, in a fourth-round league phase clash of the 2026-2027 season.

The result made Como only the second team this century to score nine in a single Champions League match. Bayern Munich managed the same against Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in September 2024, running out 9-2 winners.

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Cesc Fabregas's men finished 9-1 winners in an exceptional attacking display. Anastasios Douvikas grabbed a hat-trick, with the rest shared between Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, Martin Baturina and Baba Tchiolli. Ricardo Aguilar netted Lens's only goal.

Bayern pulled off their historic feat on 17 September 2024, thrashing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2. Harry Kane scored four that night, three of them penalties, while Michael Olise bagged a brace and Raphael Guerreiro, Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka each added one.

According to Opta, the Bavarian giants were the first team to score nine in a single Champions League match. The last similar feat in the history of the European Cup, before the competition changed its name, belonged to Real Madrid, who beat Austria's Swarovski Tirol 9-1 in 1990.

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