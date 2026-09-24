The Premier League officially announced today, Thursday, the list of eight nominees for the "EA SPORTS Player of the Month" award for September 2026, which featured Algeria's Mohamed Bachir Belloumi, the Hull City winger.

Belloumi competes for the award alongside Jayden Bogle (Leeds United), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Charalampos Kostoulas (Brighton), Kevin Schade (Brentford), and Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City).

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The 24-year-old Algerian winger played all three of Hull City's matches during September, scoring twice and setting up one more.

His standout showing came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Belloumi struck twice in just six minutes, hauling Hull City back from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Against Newcastle United, he teed up Mohammed Ali Cho's goal, though Hull City slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

The Premier League's official website praised his display, calling him "a constant threat with his pace and relentless energy" and crediting him for feeding into his team's strong defensive record on top of his attacking work.

Fans can vote until 12:00 midday UK time on Monday 28 September 2026 via the "EA SPORTS" website. Their votes join the verdict of an expert panel to decide the winner, who will be announced next week.

Son of the Algerian legend Lakhdar Belloumi, the winger is playing his first Premier League season after helping fire Hull City up from the English Championship through the play-offs last term.



