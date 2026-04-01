An Arab referee for the African Cup of Nations match between the Royal Army and Renaissance Berkane

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Referees Committee has announced the officials who will take charge of the match between Royal Army and Renaissance Berkane.

The two Moroccan sides will face off in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-finals this coming Saturday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital, Rabat.

The Royal Army qualified for this round after eliminating Egyptian side Pyramids (the defending champions), whilst Renaissance Berkane overcame Sudanese side Al-Hilal.

The task of officiating this footballing showdown has been entrusted to Mauritanian referee Dahan Bida, in a clash of special significance between two Moroccan sides seeking to take a further step towards the continental final.

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Bida will be assisted by Angolan Gerson Emiliano dos Santos (first assistant) and Cameroonian Elvis J. Nbouye Ngue (second assistant), whilst Mauritanian Abdelaziz Bouh has been appointed as the fourth official.

As for VAR, Tunisian Haitham Kirat will be the lead referee in the VAR room, assisted by Ghanaian Daniel N’Oy Laria.

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