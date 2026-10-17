Yamal collected the ball around 30 metres from goal in the 10th minute of Saturday evening's match. Facundo Bernal matched his burst of pace as far as the corner of the penalty area, but the Barca star left him trailing with a brilliant move in a tight space.

From almost a standing position, Yamal used the space he had created to let fly. The 19-year-old's left-footed shot curled into the far top corner to put Barcelona ahead.

Striker Gabriel Jesus put his hands to his head in astonishment, while Germany international Karim Adeyemi was visibly thrilled. Coach Hansi Flick celebrated ecstatically on the touchline. Yamal, meanwhile, sat down on the advertising hoarding with a smile.

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"What a goal," enthused DAZN commentator Nico Seepe. After a brief pause, he added: "If another case needed to be made for the Ballon d'Or, here it is." Alongside Bayern Munich stars Michael Olise and Harry Kane and Barca team-mate Rodri, Yamal is among the leading favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded on 26 October.

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"Astonishment and disbelief at La Cartuja (Betis' stadium, ed.) at this picturesque feat by Lamine Yamal," Seepe continued. "Curled in perfectly," added former Bundesliga striker and Germany international Benny Lauth, who covered the match as a pundit for DAZN.

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Yamal's opener was only the start of another Barcelona spectacle. Valentin Gomez equalised, but Rodri put Barca back in front before the break. Gabriel Jesus made it 3-1 for the visitors shortly after the restart from a Yamal assist, before Abde Ezzalzouli pulled another goal back for Betis.

After Sevilla's Facundo Bernal was sent off, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo, both set up by Pau Cubarsi, made it 5-2. With their ninth win in nine league matches, Barcelona equalled Real Madrid's record from 1968/69. Only once has a side scored more than the Catalans' 39 goals after nine matches: Sevilla had 42 at the same stage in 1940/41.

Having celebrated winning the World Cup with Spain in the summer, Yamal has now scored nine goals in 11 appearances across all competitions this season. The attacking player has also provided ten assists and has been in top form for weeks ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony.