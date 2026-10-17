In the 10th minute of Saturday evening's match, Yamal collected the ball around 30 metres from goal. Facundo Bernal matched his burst of speed to the corner of the penalty area, but the Barcelona star left him wrong-footed with a brilliant move in the tightest of spaces.

Yamal used the space he'd created to shoot almost from a standing start. The 19-year-old's left-footed effort arced into the far top corner to give Barcelona the lead.

With his hands on his head, striker Gabriel Jesus stared in astonished admiration, while Germany international Karim Adeyemi was visibly thrilled by Yamal's moment of genius. Coach Hansi Flick celebrated ecstatically on the touchline as Yamal sat smiling on the advertising hoardings.

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"What a goal," enthused DAZN commentator Nico Seepe. After a brief pause, he added: "If another application for the Ballon d'Or was needed, here it is." Alongside Bayern Munich stars Michael Olise and Harry Kane and Barcelona team-mate Rodri, Yamal is among the leading favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded on 26 October.

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"Amazement and disbelief at La Cartuja (Betis' stadium, ed.) at this picturesque feat by Lamine Yamal," Seepe continued. "Curled in perfectly," added former Bundesliga striker and Germany international Benny Lauth, who was covering the match for DAZN as a pundit.

Having celebrated winning the World Cup with Spain in the summer, Yamal scored his ninth goal of the season in his 11th appearance across all competitions. The attacking player has also provided nine assists and has been in top form for weeks ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony.