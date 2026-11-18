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Japan's Kozo Tashima, a candidate for the presidency of football's world governing body FIFA, has opened the door to the possibility of joining forces with France's Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, against the incumbent president Gianni Infantino in the election scheduled for March 2027.

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Tashima, speaking to the French newspaper L'Equipe, said he wants talks with Diallo, UEFA's chosen candidate for the FIFA presidency, and is ready to listen to any proposal for a joint candidacy or a rapprochement between the two.

He told the paper: "I would like to have a discussion with Philippe Diallo, and if the question of a joint candidacy or a rapprochement is raised during that exchange, I intend to listen to him with an open mind."

He added: "I have not spoken to him yet, but on the points he has raised, we are completely aligned."

Diallo made the first move. He had said he was prepared to contact the former Japan Football Association president to unite the forces opposed to Infantino, arguing their shared vision could help build a front capable of challenging the incumbent.

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Announcing his candidacy, Diallo had said: "If we want to win, we must unite our forces and bring together those who share this vision so that we can win. Contacts have already begun. He (Tashima) has an approach based on the same diagnoses and the same values."

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For all the mutual warmth, neither side has withdrawn from the race or agreed a joint candidacy. Tashima is sticking with his own bid, and he has reservations about how UEFA chose its candidate to take on Infantino.

He criticised UEFA for taking so long to settle its position on the election, saying the lack of a European candidate early on was what pushed him into the race.

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"At the beginning, it seemed that nobody from the UEFA side wanted to stand. If their real position is to oppose Infantino, I wonder what would have happened if I had not decided to stand myself," he said, a reference to Arsène Wenger's refusal to contest the election.

He also wondered whether overlapping manifestos alone would be enough to unite the candidates, or whether they needed to work out the most effective strategy for taking on Infantino.

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Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, had confirmed he'd lodged his candidacy with the endorsement of five national associations, the minimum required to enter the race. He knows FIFA from the inside too, having sat on the FIFA Council since 2015.

Diallo has UEFA's public backing. The European national associations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee and the FIFA Council called for him to stand and declared their support.

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Now the French federation president wants to broaden his base beyond Europe. It's the votes of FIFA's 211 member associations that will decide the next president.

The vote is scheduled for the FIFA Congress in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, on 18 March 2027. Whether Diallo and Tashima can unite behind a single candidacy remains one of the key issues that could shape the contest.