Two new stars have entered the list of candidates to fill the obvious gaps in the squad of Saudi side Al-Ittihad during the new season.

Saudi journalist Majed Houd said that Al-Ittihad have added two new players to their list of transfer targets: Algerian Anis Hadj Moussa, the Feyenoord winger, and Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool midfielder.

The Algerian winger is seen as the ideal replacement for Frenchman Moussa Diaby, who moved to Germany's Bayer Leverkusen during the current summer transfer window.

Several clubs have been linked with Hadj Moussa this summer, amid press reports confirming the Dutch club's refusal to consider letting him go.

Wijnaldum, meanwhile, is still searching for a new club this summer. Al-Ettifaq let him go once his contract expired at the end of last season.

Al-Ittihad have been linked with several midfielders, most recently Colombian Richard Rios of Benfica, along with Egyptians Emam Ashour and Marwan Attia, and Moroccans Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat.

Familiar with the Saudi league, Wijnaldum remains an ideal option. He spent three years with Al-Ettifaq between 2023 and 2026, though the most prominent part of his career came at Liverpool between 2016 and 2021.

Despite having already signed Rakan Kaabi from Al-Fayha and Senegalese Dion Lopy from Spain's Almeria, Al-Ittihad still want another midfielder.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho left after his contract expired at the end of last season. Long-term injuries to Mali's Mamadou Doumbia and Saudi Arabia's Hamed Al-Ghamdi have added to the shortfall.