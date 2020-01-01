Amuneke: Nigeria legend unveiled as El Makasa manager

The former Tanzania handler will now take charge of the Egyptian Premier League side following the sacking of Ahmed Hossam Mido

El Makkasa have confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Amuneke as their new manager.

The announcement comes days after Ahmed Hossam Mido was sacked by the club following a poor run of results.

Mido was kicked out after the club's 3-1 defeat to Pyramids FC to sit in 15th place in the Egyptian Premier League from 12 games played.

Amuneke has been out of management since July 2019 when he was dismissed by .

Recently, he was snubbed for the Zambian senior national team job given to ’s Milutin Sredojevic.

The 49-year-old is no stranger to the North African country having featured for five-times Caf winners, .

And the management would be hoping the former African Player of the Year revives the club’s fortune, and ultimately avoids relegation.

Jamar Omar is expected to lead El Makkasa against Smouha in Monday’s Egyptian top-flight game billed for the Border Guard Stadium - as they chase their first win in their last eight games.

After the game, the Nigerian takes charge of the team and his first assignment will be against El Entag El Harby on February 8.