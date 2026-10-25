Al Ahly head coach Houcine Ammouta has rung the changes for the second leg of Al Ahly's CAF Confederation Cup round of 32 tie against Uganda's Kitara. The Moroccan wants fresh legs for the clash as he looks to seal qualification and keep the continental run alive.

Al Ahly host Kitara this Sunday evening at Cairo International Stadium, kicking off at seven o'clock Cairo time. The Egyptians travel into the second leg off the back of a 2-1 win last Saturday.

Ammouta has made eight changes from the side that faced El Qanah in the Egyptian league, handing opportunities to several players across all three lines ahead of the continental test.

In goal, Mohamed El Shenawy returns to the starting line-up in place of Mostafa Shobeir. The defence welcomes back Hadi Riad and Karim Fouad, who come in for Yasser Marei and Mohamed Hany.

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Midfield sees Akram Tawfik and Mohamed Magdy Afsha drafted in for Emam Ashour and Omar El Saai, with Marwan Attia keeping his place.

Up front, Ammouta has torn up the sheet entirely. He trusts the trio of Hussein El Shahat, Sofiane Bendebka and Taher Mohamed Taher, in for Achraf Bencharki, Moncef Bakrar and Ahmed Sayed Zizo, hunting a different attacking edge against the Ugandans.

The following is Al Ahly's line-up against Kitara:

- Goalkeeping: Mohamed El Shenawy.

- Defence: Tawfik Mohamed, Hadi Riad, Achraf Dari, Karim Fouad.

- Midfield: Akram Tawfik, Marwan Attia, Mohamed Magdy Afsha.

- Attack: Hussein El Shahat, Sofiane Bendebka, Taher Mohamed Taher.

On the bench against Kitara: "Hamza Alaa, Yasser Marei, Ahmed Eid, Moncef Bakrar, Omar El Saai, Achraf Bencharki, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Ahmed Nabil Kouka, Mohamed Abdullah".

That 2-1 first-leg lead gives Al Ahly the edge. Now they want to make it count, book their place in the next round and do it at home in front of their own supporters.