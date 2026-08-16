Al Ahly of Egypt have settled the question hanging over international goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir and a possible summer exit, with several European clubs circling for his signature.

According to «Africa Foot», the Egyptian giants fielded an offer in the last few hours from Danish side Nordsjælland worth 2.5 million dollars for Shobeir.

A Czech club have also tabled a bid, part of a wider push by European sides to prise the goalkeeper away this summer.

The offers keep coming, but Al Ahly's stance is clear. Their management have ruled out any Shobeir departure this window, viewing the international as one of the squad's key men for next season.

His numbers tell the story of his importance. Shobeir has featured in 70 matches, racking up 6,058 minutes. He has conceded 44 goals across those games while keeping 38 clean sheets.

«Africa Foot» understands that Al Ahly manager Hossein Amouta of Morocco is leaning heavily on Shobeir as part of his sporting project.

The Moroccan coach rates the international as a central figure in his line-up and plans to build around him next season, with Al Ahly desperate to challenge for major honours and add more silverware.

Selling Shobeir, then, forms no part of the technical staff's plans, however loud the interest from Europe grows.

French club Troyes had registered their interest a few weeks ago, according to exclusive information from «Africa Foot», joining the list of European sides tracking the Egyptian.

Reports of a move to Italy, specifically through Como, or to Nordsjælland simply do not square with Al Ahly's current position.

Management have told the players that no transfer offer is up for negotiation right now, in keeping with the club's decision to hold on to their key men and refuse to part with their pillars this summer.

So despite Nordsjælland's 2.5 million dollar offer, the Czech bid and the interest of numerous European clubs, a Shobeir exit this summer looks unlikely, barring any fresh developments in the club's stance.