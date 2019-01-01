Amr Warda: AEL sign Egypt winger on loan from rivals PAOK
Amr Warda has joined Super League One side Athlitiki Enosi Larissa on a season-long loan from rivals PAOK.
The 25-year-old winger has been playing in Greece since leaving Egypt in 2015 after featuring for Al Ahly and Al-Ittihad.
Warda started his European career with Panetolikos and scored 10 goals in 48 league appearances during his two-year stay with the club.
The Egyptian forward joined PAOK in 2017 but after failing to secure sufficient playing time, the winger teamed up with rival club Atromitos, where he had two spells with the side.
The Double-headed Eagle of the North has confirmed the winger has now been sent on loan to Queen of the Lowlands.
#PAOK #OnLoan Δανεισμοί για Ουάρντα και Μουλέν - https://t.co/joOIKzEtay #Warda #AEL #Moulin #Xanthi #news pic.twitter.com/2A5K0lCrfw— PAOK FC / ΠAOK (@PAOK_FC) August 30, 2019
Warda will link up with Nigeria’s Anderson Esiti and Chuba Akpom at Toumba Stadium.