Amount of option to buy for Sutalo revealed: fraction of Ajax's purchase fee

Josip Sutalo is set to leave Ajax on loan for Lazio, Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Wednesday morning. Later in the day, it emerged how high the option to buy for the Croatian defender is.

Di Marzio reports that Lazio will pay three million euros to take Sutalo from Ajax on a one-year loan. Matteo Moretto of MARCA says the fee is 2.5 million euros.

Moretto also reports that the option to buy is set at eight million euros. That option becomes mandatory if a number of conditions are met.

Ajax brought Sutalo to Amsterdam in the summer of 2023 for 22 million euros under then technical director Sven Mislintat. The centre-back endured a difficult start in the Netherlands but recovered under Francesco Farioli.

In Rome, Sutalo will link up again with his former team-mate Kenneth Taylor. He made the switch six months ago for twenty million euros.

Tuesday evening brought news that Ajax are selling Ko Itakura to Borussia Mönchengladbach for 4.5 million. That leaves Aaron Bouwman as the only remaining right-footed central defender.