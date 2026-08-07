The Turkish league has become one of the most attractive destinations for players in this summer's transfer window, driven by the major deals struck by Turkish clubs and the enormous salaries they offer to football's biggest stars.

Mike McGrath, writing in Britain's "Daily Telegraph", points to the sheer financial reward as the league's most powerful draw.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah joined Trabzonspor after months of being linked with the Saudi league, following the announcement of his Liverpool exit. In the end, he chose a fresh challenge in Turkey.

Several of the Saudi Pro League's biggest names left their clubs this summer once their contracts expired. Among them were Riyad Mahrez, Georginio Wijnaldum and Chris Smalling, along with Jhon Duran, Marcelo Brozovic, Franck Kessie and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Read also

Number 3: who is FIFA's hidden man who shook Infantino's throne?

Demands in the Spanish parliament to exclude Morocco from hosting the 2030 World Cup

Turkish clubs, meanwhile, rank among the most active in the current market, even measured against the Premier League. Fenerbahce signed Mason Greenwood and Nathan Ake, while Besiktas brought in Leandro Trossard from Arsenal.

The secret behind the league's appeal, the report states, "lies in the nature of the financial contracts, as players' salaries are paid net, that is, after tax has been deducted, and not as gross salaries before tax deductions".

A huge salary

Salah will pocket no less than 14.5 million pounds sterling as a net wage this season at Trabzonspor, before bonuses, according to the "Daily Telegraph". Under the UK tax system, estimates put the value of that deal at more than 500,000 pounds sterling per week.

One agent in Turkey summed it up to the paper: "Essentially, players receive their salaries net, and they bear no tax liability, because the club takes on the payment of the taxes".

Turkey does not exempt players from income tax. Clubs, however, can absorb those taxes within the players' contracts, handing the Turkish league a significant edge in the chase for stars and turning it into a direct rival to the Saudi league on salaries.