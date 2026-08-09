Amid Real Madrid's interest: Alonso pushes Chelsea to snatch Arsenal star

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is pushing his club to sign Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, after the Gunners landed Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes in a deal estimated at £75 million.

Guimaraes' arrival in north London has sparked speculation over a possible exit for the Arsenal midfielder who joined only last summer.

Zubimendi made a bright start to his Arsenal career following his £60 million switch from Real Sociedad. Then came the slump. He lost his place in the side during the closing stages of the campaign and in Arsenal's Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

English newspaper "Metro", citing Spain's "Mundo Deportivo", report that Guimaraes' signing has left Zubimendi in a "precarious position", with his future far from certain.

Real Madrid are said to be weighing up a fresh move for Zubimendi, having failed to land him last summer.

The La Liga giants face "fierce competition", though. Chelsea are pressing hard, with new manager Alonso desperate to bring Zubimendi to Stamford Bridge.

Alonso knows the midfielder well. He worked with Zubimendi at Real Sociedad before trying to sign him during his brief spell in charge of Real Madrid.

Arsenal's stance on a sale remains unclear, but "Mundo Deportivo" say they want no less than 90 million euros (£77 million) to sanction his departure.