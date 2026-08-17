Amid interest from Al-Hilal and Premier League giants: Chelsea set an astronomical price to sell their star

Chelsea have set a new price for Pedro Neto after Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all registered an interest in the Portuguese winger during the current summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has featured in more than 100 matches for Chelsea since his £54 million move from Wolverhampton in 2024.

Given the size of that fee, Neto has perhaps not delivered the hoped-for performances at Stamford Bridge. He did score close to ten goals last season, albeit across 52 matches.

Chelsea have grown open to offers after adding Morgan Rogers, Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emega to their attack this summer.

City are among the strongest suitors, with manager Enzo Maresca keen to reunite with a player he coached during his time in charge at Chelsea.

Arsenal are also believed to be interested, having tracked Neto during his Wolverhampton days and following their failed attempt to sign Brazil star Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have made an offer for the winger as they look to continue their impressive spending under new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Chelsea were thought to value Neto at around £70 million. The "Daily Mail" now says the Stamford Bridge hierarchy want close to £100 million to sanction his departure.

That asking price has risen after Neto was strongly linked with a move to Saudi club Al-Hilal, with reports even claiming he had already agreed personal terms over the transfer.