Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-TRAININGGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Amid a storm of absences: France's expected line-up for the Italy clash

Follow GOAL on Google

France travel to face Italy on Thursday evening at the San Siro stadium in Milan, in a highly anticipated clash in the fifth round of Group 1 in League A of the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

France top the group and are closing in on securing their qualification for the quarter-finals.

The network "RMC Sport" has revealed France's expected line-up against Italy. Captain Kylian Mbappé misses out, with Désiré Doué deployed as the centre-forward. Behind him sit the duo of Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise, while Rayan Cherki takes on the playmaking duties.

The expected line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan.

Defence: Adrien Truffert, Jérémy Jacquet or Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, Malo Gusto.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Midfield: Adrien Rabiot, Lucas Da Cunha, Rayan Cherki.

Related Topics

Next matches
ITA

ITA

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

FRA

FRA

Attack: Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, Michael Olise.

Mbappé's absence follows confirmation that he isn't ready to feature. Zidane announced during the press conference that the France captain would miss the clash with Italy after feeling slight muscular pain. The technical staff don't want to risk aggravating the injury, and Zidane voiced his hope of having him back for the Turkey match on Sunday.

Advertisement

Read also:

An angry Casillas withdraws his two sons from Real Madrid

Barcelona respond to Real Madrid's deal by moving for Germany's gem

Advertisement

So Mbappé misses another match with France, having been sidelined for the previous three following an injury to his left knee during the clash with Turkey on 25 September.

France's absences don't stop at Mbappé. Zidane has also lost Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram and Pierre Kalulu to injuries, while Ousmane Dembélé, William Saliba and Jules Koundé are among a number of other players missing.

Advertisement

To cover for Tchouaméni, the technical staff called up Paris Saint-Germain's Senny Mayulu to the senior team after he had been due to join the youth side. Elye Junior Cropi comes in for Thuram, and Saël Kumbedi replaces Kalulu.

This clash matters hugely for France, who top Group 1 with 10 points from four matches, with three wins and one draw. Italy sit second on 7 points and Belgium third on 6, while Turkey prop up the standings without a point.

Advertisement

Avoid defeat against Italy and France are through to the quarter-finals. A win seals top spot and qualification too. Even a loss could see them advance, provided Belgium fail to beat Turkey.

The first-leg meeting between France and Italy ended 1-1 at the Stade de France. Olise put the hosts ahead before Alessandro Bastoni grabbed the equaliser for Italy.

Advertisement

Italy's last win over France dates back to 6 September 2024, a 3-1 victory at the "Parc des Princes" in Paris that opened both sides' UEFA Nations League campaign.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

View Author Profile