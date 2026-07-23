American calls hand him a strong position: Nunez pressures Al-Hilal to terminate his contract

Darwin Nunez could be on his way out of Al-Hilal. Saudi reports point to a sudden twist in the Uruguayan striker's future after he told the club he wants to leave this window.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", Nunez has discussed terminating his contract by mutual consent with the Al-Hilal board, keen to start a new challenge from next season. The paper adds that he has fielded calls from an American club asking about his situation.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs backs that up. He confirmed on X that Atlanta United have opened initial talks to sign the Al-Hilal forward.

"Nunez has already discussed with Al-Hilal the matter of terminating the contract by mutual consent, but he remains bound by a valid contract with the club until now," Jacobs added.

The striker has fallen out of Simone Inzaghi's plans. The Italian has agreed to let Nunez go during the current transfer window.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have already started hunting for a major attacking signing to strengthen the front line at the request of the coaching staff.