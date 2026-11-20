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Amed Sportif vs Rizespor: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Seyrantepe Diski Stadyumu

Amed Sportif host 11th-placed Rizespor in the Süper Lig at Seyrantepe Diski Stadyumu in Diyarbakır. The hosts want to maintain their strong home record of recent weeks and stay in touch with the top of the table.

Amed Sportif have been one of the league's surprise packages this season. Coach Besnik Hasi has guided the Diyarbakır side to a remarkable third place, showing they are more than mere outsiders.

Rizespor, meanwhile, are stuck in mid-table. Coach Recep Ucar must steady a side who have lacked consistency lately and still have room to improve in the away table.

Amed Sportif have impressed at home lately, while Rizespor are still searching for points and stability on the road.

Broadcast, kick-off time and channel details for the match are below.

Amed Sportif and Rizespor: This week's talking points

Amed Sportif go into this meeting with three wins, a draw and a defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 4-3 to Galatasaray, having beaten Eyüpspor 5-1 in their previous match. Across those five games, Amed Sportif scored 11 goals and conceded 10. Their run of three consecutive wins between October and early November showed their strength during that period.

Rizespor have two wins, a draw and two defeats from their last five outings. They most recently won 2-1 away against Erzurumspor FK, following a goalless draw at Kocaelispor and a 4-3 defeat to Trabzonspor. Rizespor scored five goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Amed Sportif vs Rizespor: Line-ups

Amed Sportif vs Rizespor: Form

Amed Sportif vs Rizespor: Head-to-head record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Cup Rizespor RIZ 2 Amed Sportif AMS 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

Amed Sportif vs Rizespor: The tables