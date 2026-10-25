Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Genoa CFC v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Ambrosini on Milan’s new head of football: “Given the club’s structure and the way they operate, I didn’t expect them to go for an Italian candidate”

Serie A
AC Milan

Ambrosini, speaking from the DAZN studio, comments on Milan’s search for a new head of football

"At a club like Milan, it is not a given that the choice would be Italian. Given the club's structure and way of operating, I did not expect them to go for an Italian candidate. I think Amorim needs to be

close

to someone. I do not know the dynamics, but my impression is that he is always the one speaking in every kind of situation. If he had someone to talk to during a difficult period, it would ease some of the psychological burden on him too. Then, from a technical standpoint, Italian or not, it has to be someone who gets along with the manager". Massimo Ambrosini made the comments as Milan search for a new executive, with German Krosche the favourite.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google