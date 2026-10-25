"At a club like Milan, it is not a given that the choice would be Italian. Given the club's structure and way of operating, I did not expect them to go for an Italian candidate. I think Amorim needs to be

close

to someone. I do not know the dynamics, but my impression is that he is always the one speaking in every kind of situation. If he had someone to talk to during a difficult period, it would ease some of the psychological burden on him too. Then, from a technical standpoint, Italian or not, it has to be someone who gets along with the manager". Massimo Ambrosini made the comments as Milan search for a new executive, with German Krosche the favourite.