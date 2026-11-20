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Brazilian Angelo, the Saudi side Al-Nassr's midfielder, has revealed the human side of the team's captain, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, describing him as amazing and one of a kind.

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In comments published on Friday by the Roshn Saudi League's YouTube channel, Angelo said: "Cris is amazing and one of a kind, and not just as a player. I think everyone already knows what he is like as a player, and there isn't much I can say about him in that respect."

Angelo was quick to add: "But what has really had an impact on my career is his character as a person, every day. He helps me and always gives me advice."

That influence started almost immediately, he said: "I remember, I think in my first week at Al-Nassr, he made me feel completely at ease to ask him questions, talk to him and clear up any doubts about anything, whether personal or professional."

Angelo recalled: "I remember going up to him and saying: 'Listen, I have a lot of dreams, goals and things I want to achieve. I hope you can help me and give me some advice.' And he has been doing that ever since."

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He continued: "Last season in particular, he really took me under his wing and gave me guidance on the pitch, and things kept getting better and better. I think that was also thanks to the coach, Jorge Jesus."

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He went on: "This season he gives me even more advice than before. It's funny, I don't fully remember, but I think a fan found a video clip from one of our recent matches. I don't remember who the opponents were."

He explained: "I came on in the second half, and Ronaldo said to me: 'Don't worry, in this match you will score a goal and you will set one up for me.' And in that match I did score, I just didn't provide the assist, after coming on in the second half."

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The Brazilian added: "But he is someone who is always there to help me. He motivates me and helps me a lot every day. He is a teammate I can trust, and he gives me advice on life and everything else. He is like a father figure, and he is truly exceptional."

Ronaldo doesn't save that support for Angelo alone: "This doesn't only happen with me, but with all the other players. When Wesley was here he helped him, and he helped Bento, and João Félix too. João is playing really brilliantly, and Cris is helping him."

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The newcomers get the same treatment: "Samu Costa has also just arrived, and he is helping Iñigo Martínez, and he helps everyone in the team, including the younger Saudi players. He really is one of a kind."

Angelo also shared a family moment: "My brother came to me and cried (to have a photo taken with Ronaldo). For me that was great too, because sometimes you are a little hesitant to ask him and say: 'Hi, could you take a photo with my brother?'"

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He continued: "But he was amazing and said to me: 'Bring him over here, don't worry, we'll take that photo.' And he spoke with him, because my brother had been asking to meet him and interact with him, because he is like my big brother, just as he is my idol."

Angelo summed it up: "He (Ronaldo) is exceptional as a person, and even better as a player."